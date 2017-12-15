GM Hasn't Ruled Out A European Return If The Market Offers The Right Opportunity

Just months after closing the sale of its long-troubled Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said she would “absolutely” consider the option of returning to the European market if the right opportunity came along – especially with new, “transformative” technologies, such as autonomous and electrified vehicles.

Barra, who was named the first female CEO of a major automaker four years ago this week, took on a wide range of topics, including autonomous and electrified vehicles, tax reform, NAFTA and sexual harassment, during a Q&A session with reporters at a meeting of the Detroit Automotive Press Association on Monday.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Someone tell GM its not the market opportunity its all on GM building cars that Europeans really want. No one has more engineering depth and breath of engineering then GM but it rarely is on display in the market because the marketers and bean counters who run the company hardly ever give the engineers freedom to build something special, current Corvettes and Camaros are the exception. Step up GM or keep quiet but don't use the market as an excuse.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 2:46:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

GM's Holden brand collapsed this year in Australia, due to shoddy products and poor customer service.

The formula is pretty simply:
1) Make cars that people want
2) Price them such that the customer sees it as "reasonable"
3) Treat your customers well enough to keep them

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 4:01:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

malba2367

They should enter Europe after the next gen corvette comes out. They could sell the Cruze and small suvs there. If they don’t do it soon their very expensive Man united and Liverpool FC sponsorships would be a huge waste.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 2:57:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

It would NOT make sense to start a new Manufacturing and Distribution system in Europe for a different brand from Opel/Vauxhall- and I expect that their sale to PSA of that probably includes at least a partial or short term non-competition clause.

IN a couple of years - they might have the ability to buy the whole PSA for less than the price they sold Opel - but WHY would they want to? - and get back into a losing market?

While Tesla might prove me wrong - but I still believe that starting a new Different brand in Europe simply would not be economical - or worth the effort. Even when selling LOW VOLUMES of specialty cars - they are likely not to sell enough to make it worthwhile - and the cost of converting the cars to WRONG HAND drive - alone -would not be made up in sales.

So - a purchase would be the most logical thing if they really wanted Europe again - I don't see the potential in any current brand for GM though.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 3:11:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

GM ditched their garbage brands and therefore could reinvent themselves. That said I cannot see them having a chance of reestablishing in Europe without PSA and FCA imploding and being shuttered (which could happen).

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/15/2017 6:45:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

