GM Insiders Can't Understand Why Trump Is All Over Their Case - Can You Give Them A Hint?

Agent009 submitted on 4/1/2020

1 user comments | Views : 1,018 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

General Motors and its CEO Mary Barra are in President Donald Trump's crosshairs more than most other companies and it has many inside the automaker and across the industry pondering why.

In a matter of 72 hours, starting Friday, the president chided GM for dragging its feet in getting lifesaving ventilators to the front lines in the battle against coronavirus.

Then on Sunday, Trump changed course, extolling GM after it announced its plans two days prior to make ventilators with Ventec LIfe System at GM's Kokomo, Indiana, plant. The FDA-approved ventilators will ship in mid-April.

carloslassiter

I don't pretend to know.

What I do know is that the last Chevy anyone in my family owned was in 1980, and that was their last strike.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 4/1/2020 9:47:23 AM   

