GM Lawsuit Uncovers Decades Of Backroom Deals Between FCA And The UAW

Beyond seeking billions of dollars in damages, General Motors' unprecedented racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to clean up the entire union-management negotiating process for the auto industry and, in reality, all of corporate America. "This lawsuit seeks a level and honest playing field for all stakeholders in the U.S. auto industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, the UAW and employees critical to making this industry a worldwide success," the Nov. 20 lawsuit says. But in the process, GM promises to drag FCA and the UAW through more than a decade's worth of corruption and conspiracies linked directly to the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne and former UAW President Dennis Williams.



