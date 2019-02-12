GM Lawsuit Uncovers Decades Of Backroom Deals Between FCA And The UAW

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:38:43 AM

1 user comments | Views : 772 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Beyond seeking billions of dollars in damages, General Motors' unprecedented racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to clean up the entire union-management negotiating process for the auto industry and, in reality, all of corporate America.

"This lawsuit seeks a level and honest playing field for all stakeholders in the U.S. auto industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, the UAW and employees critical to making this industry a worldwide success," the Nov. 20 lawsuit says.

But in the process, GM promises to drag FCA and the UAW through more than a decade's worth of corruption and conspiracies linked directly to the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne and former UAW President Dennis Williams.



Read Article


GM Lawsuit Uncovers Decades Of Backroom Deals Between FCA And The UAW

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Can't we all just get along. Never considered GM as the gold standard for ethical dealings.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/2/2019 10:36:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]