Kentucky State Troopers arrested two GM employees in Bowling Green, Ky. , after police caught the men racing two 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.

According to arrest citations obtained by Automotive News, police charged Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ontario, and Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway.