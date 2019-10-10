GM May Not Have Much To Show At SEMA This Year

Each year, waves of automakers and custom shops come together to show off their latest and greatest creations at Las Vegas' annual SEMA show.

With less than a month to go, many companies are entering crunch time to wrap up one-off builds and put the final touches on unannounced concept cars. But there's one manufacturer who might be feeling more pressure than the rest: General Motors.

According to a report from Muscle Cars and Trucks citing sources familiar with the matter, the ongoing strike of GM's UAW-bound workers may put a hold on the company and even third parties completing their projects in time for the Nov. 5 deadline.



