GM Meets With Ohio Senators - Ignores Claims It Owes Workers After Bailout

Ohio senators Sherrod Brown and Robert Portman urged General Motors CEO Mary Barra to accelerate contract talks with union officials and decisions on where to build new products so the state’s Lordstown plant can continue operating.

Barra, meeting lawmakers Wednesday on Capitol Hill, said the company was focused on finding transfer and retraining opportunities for some of the 6,000 workers impacted by last week’s decision to discontinue making several slow-selling models such as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid sedan.

The GM chief deflected criticism that the company owes it to workers to keep them employed after accepting a multi-billion rescue package from the federal government a decade ago.




