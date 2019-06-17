GM Not Concerned That Silverado Has Fallen To 3rd Place In Truck Race - Should They Be?

General Motors' prolonged ramp-up of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado has put the longtime No.

2 pickup in an unfamiliar, uncomfortable position: third in Detroit's three-way race.

Ram has beaten the Silverado in nine of the past 10 months, according to U.S. sales estimates from the Automotive News Data Center that have been validated by GM's quarterly reports. The Ram has outsold the Silverado by 36,619 since the latest Silverado 1500 hit dealerships in August and holds a lead of nearly 22,000 five months into 2019.

Including the GMC Sierra 1500, which was also redesigned at the same time, GM's full-size pickup share was down 3 percentage points in the first five months of 2019 compared with the same period a year earlier.



