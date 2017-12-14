GM Patents High Compression, Supercharged, Engine With Electric Turbochargers

After eighteen months in review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, documents published on October 24, 2017, reveal GM has been granted a patent for an internal combustion engine with elevated compression ratio and multi-stage boosting.

The document describes a propulsion system made up of a high compression internal combustion engine which uses a low-flow supercharger in combination with a high-flow turbocharger, linked to “one or more electric motor/generators, none of which are shown”.