GM Patents High Compression, Supercharged, Engine With Electric Turbochargers

After eighteen months in review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, documents published on October 24, 2017, reveal GM has been granted a patent for an internal combustion engine with elevated compression ratio and multi-stage boosting.

The document describes a propulsion system made up of a high compression internal combustion engine which uses a low-flow supercharger in combination with a high-flow turbocharger, linked to “one or more electric motor/generators, none of which are shown”.



TomM

THere is still life in ICE engines as Mazda and Chevy show!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 5:48:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Except that for Mazda ICE development is NOT resulting in increasing Mazda's volume.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 6:30:36 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Indeed. This sounds like the crazy engine in current Volvo products. Electric turbos are used in racing applications I think, but not 100% sure.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 6:26:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

