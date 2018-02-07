GM Plans To Be One Of The Last Standing In The Sedan Market

General Motors' car sales are falling faster than those of its domestic rivals, but the company insists it won't join Ford Motor Co. and FCA US in abandoning most sedans. "We have to continue to listen to our customers and react to their needs," Alan Batey, GM's North America president, said in an interview. "And right now, there's a lot of customers that want to buy cars, and they're big segments. That some of our competitors have decided to exit them, that just creates a bigger opportunity for us."



