General Motors is in a full-court press to be the first automaker to deploy shared autonomous vehicles in volume. It believes it can make a fortune in this business. Shockingly, it says the revenue and profits from shared AVs quickly will surpass its core business of selling cars and trucks.

At a recent analyst meeting in San Francisco, GM laid out its strategy in far more detail than it ever has discussed publicly before. And the vision that it laid out is tantalizing