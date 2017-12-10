GM Plays Hardball - Tells Canadian Union To End Strike Or It Will Shut Down The Plant

Talks between General Motors and Canadian union Unifor seem to have broken down after the automaker mentioned it might wind down production of the Chevrolet Equinox at the striking CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Negotiators explained to the union that the cost of continuing the month-long strike would mean losing more business to Mexico, which has already been filling Canadian production gaps since before the strike began.

GM currently builds the popular Equinox at three North American facilities: the CAMI plant, and two Mexican plants. With a shrinking 41-day supply of rolling stock at the end of last month, the facilities located south of the border can’t produce an equivalent volume to the Canadian worksite. However, GM suggests that could change if Unifor doesn’t throw in the towel soon.

 



TheSteve

In case readers don't know, GM is an American company, and it does what's good for GM. History shows that US automakers can (and do) shutter foreign plants, sometimes to preserve domestic jobs (think financial and/or political advantage rather than unbridled altruism), even if that foreign plant is more productive than average. It's just business.

(PS: So the Canadian unions aren't nicer and more polite than unions in the US? Weird!)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2017 1:51:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Car plant union folks are likely the same the world over. Good people, but a little rough around the edges. CDN or not. As far as CDN plants, we do have some of the best and most productive in the world. Having said that when there are plants in the USA that are idle or below capacity, more often than not we lose out. And yes it is just business. But it is a hard thing to take as an employee when you know your plant is #1 in North America for quality or productivity or both and you still don't get new product to build and or you are shut down.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2017 2:41:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

