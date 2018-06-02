GM Posts $4.9 Billion Loss After Tax Loophole Disappears Under Tax Reform

Agent009 submitted on 2/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:44 AM

6 user comments | Views : 1,690 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. tax reform caused General Motors to report a loss of $4.9 billion for the fourth quarter, while the company achieved record operating profit for the period.

Without the $7.3 billion noncash charge related to the tax overhaul, GM's net income would have increased by $1.9 billion compared with the same period in 2016.

The results are based on continuing operations, which do not include those such as its former Opel/Vauxhall business, sold by GM to PSA Group in 2017. Overall, the net loss was $5.15 billion, with a larger tax-related charge of $7.9 billion.



Read Article


GM Posts $4.9 Billion Loss After Tax Loophole Disappears Under Tax Reform

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

Operating income increase of $1.9 billion over previous year. Operating income is a good indicator that the company is doing well. The reported loss is just accounting rules which will allow them to reduce taxes.
Where is everyone on this sight saying GM is doomed?

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 12:08:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

vdiv

Right here. Only GM can lose money when their taxes go down.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 1:44:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

Truthy

vdiv, I guess you do not understand why this is a loss. To help you, I have attached this link https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/06/general-motors-q4-2017-earnings.html
The losses are attributed to tax law changes and the sale of their European division.
Their stock is up nearly 5 % today due to the overwhelming positive operating profit results.
See, it is this lack of understanding of economics that allows people [sic] like Drumpf to get elected.
While the tax reform was a good idea, it does allow foreign automakers to pay fewr profits this year. MAGA oops.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 2:24:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

vdiv

No, you are right, I don't understand.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 3:12:15 PM | | Votes: 2   

Truthy

*...foreign automakers to pay fewer taxes."

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 3:03:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

I think the point to be made is that this is an accounting Ledger change - and while it shows up as a loss - it is meaningless in the day to day operation of GM.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/6/2018 3:38:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]