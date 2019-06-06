GM President Finally Says An EV Pickup Is On The Way...Some Day

General Motors has dropped more than a few hints it is developing – or wants to develop – an electric pickup truck.

GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred gave the first hint in January when, in an interview with CNBC, he said an electric pickup is something the company is considering. In April, during GM’s first-quarter financial results, CEO Mary Barra continued fueling the EV pickup truck fire. This leads us to GM President Mark Reuss who recently said during the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference the automaker would not only have an electric pickup truck but also that it’s already in development.

