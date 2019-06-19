GM Pushes For More Workers With No Benefits To Save Healthcare Costs

General Motors wants to hire more temporary workers at U. S. plants and trim its health care costs, said people familiar with the automaker’s thinking. Its union -- still steaming over the carmaker’s plans to close four U.S. factories -- has little interest in obliging. That sets up a hot summer of negotiations with the UAW as the two try to hash out a new labor deal in the coming months. The last contract was bargained over in better times, when auto sales were growing from financial crisis lows to all-time highs and GM was marching toward record profits.



