General Motors Co’s first electric pickup truck model will go on sale in the fall of 2021, the company’s top executive said, around the same time that electric carmaker Tesla Inc’s own model is expected to debut.



“General Motors understands truck buyers and ... people who are new coming into the truck market,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said at an investor conference in New York on Thursday. “It will be a very capable truck, I’m pretty excited about it.”



