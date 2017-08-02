GM Says Trump's Corporate Tax Reform Will Make US Vehicle Production Feasible Again

General Motors Co. is supportive of corporate tax reform and is engaged in working with President Donald Trump’s administration to craft such a proposal, the company’s chief financial officer told reporters Tuesday in Detroit.

“We support tax reform and we support tax reform that ultimately would be executed that would make the U.S. manufacturing base stronger,” GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said.

He told analysts and investors on a conference call that GM is sharing job creation ideas and industry facts with lawmakers “to help them create proposals that will be positive for the U.S. economy and keep vehicles affordable.”