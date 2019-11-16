GM Shelves EV Car Intro At 2020 CES. With TWO MISSES With Volt AND Bolt, Can You EVER Envision Them Making A Winning EV?

GM was supposed to show a new EV at the upcoming 2020 CES show in Las Vegas but that idea has been scrapped.



No one knows the real answer why although there are theories but with Ford showing Mach-E Mustang on Sunday, this makes GM look like they're behind the curve.



And implores us to ask the question...With two misses in the 'eco green' space with the Chevy Volt And Bolt, can you ever envision them making a winning EV or ever gaining REAL traction in the EV space?



Spies, discuss...





