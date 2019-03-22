GM Throws Trump A Bone - Invests $300 Million Into EV Plant, Formally Backs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

Agent009 submitted on 3/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:27 AM

0 user comments | Views : 322 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors will throw a bone to President Donald Trump on Friday by announcing an investment in its electric-car plant north of Detroit after enduring days of intense criticism for idling an Ohio factory.

The investment is valued at $300 million, according to two people familiar with the plans cited by Reuters.

The sources also said GM will announce plans for a new electric compact vehicle for Chevrolet, and the automaker will formally endorse the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.



Read Article


GM Throws Trump A Bone - Invests $300 Million Into EV Plant, Formally Backs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]