GM Throws Trump A Bone - Invests $300 Million Into EV Plant, Formally Backs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

General Motors will throw a bone to President Donald Trump on Friday by announcing an investment in its electric-car plant north of Detroit after enduring days of intense criticism for idling an Ohio factory.
The investment is valued at $300 million, according to two people familiar with the plans cited by Reuters.
The sources also said GM will announce plans for a new electric compact vehicle for Chevrolet, and the automaker will formally endorse the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Read Article