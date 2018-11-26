GM To Close Plants And Layoff THOUSANDS During One Of Strongest Economic Booms In US History

GM is transforming away from the car business.



That’s how the flagship American automobile company described the massive cuts it announced Monday, part of an “accelerating transformation” that includes shuttering plants in Detroit, Ohio, Ontario, Maryland, and Michigan as well as two overseas plants by the end of 2019. The company will be slashing its staff by about 15 percent and its executive ranks by a quarter, totalling more than 10,000 job losses, according to calculations by Bloomberg, including 6,000 workers at its plants.





