GM To Close Plants And Layoff THOUSANDS During One Of Strongest Economic Booms In US History

GM is transforming away from the car business.



That’s how the flagship American automobile company described the massive cuts it announced Monday, part of an “accelerating transformation” that includes shuttering plants in Detroit, Ohio, Ontario, Maryland, and Michigan as well as two overseas plants by the end of 2019. The company will be slashing its staff by about 15 percent and its executive ranks by a quarter, totalling more than 10,000 job losses, according to calculations by Bloomberg, including 6,000 workers at its plants.


User Comments

Truthy

Misleading title. We are at the end of a strong economic cycle. GM is preparing to save cash to get thru the upcoming downturn.
The CT6 cancelation was the biggest surprise.

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:20:42 PM

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:20:42 PM   

Truthy

The Continental and now the CT6. The US is surrendering on full size luxury cars.

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:21:45 PM

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:21:45 PM   

dlin

I heard Chinese and Mexican close these plants?... Or is it Tesla?

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:49:56 PM   

Vette71

Conflicting news on Cadillac. One report says its the XTS being cut, and the CT6 being moved to another plant since they just did a refresh on it. Would seem to make more sense since Caddy does plan to still have sedans.

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:55:05 PM

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:55:05 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I had thought the CT6 was the most advanced production car Cadillac had ever made. Mixed materials and complex stamping for key structural areas. etc.

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:59:57 PM

Posted on 11/26/2018 2:59:57 PM   

