GM To Sell Cruise Fully Autonomous Vehicle Starting Next Year

Nearly absent from the automotive scene over the past few years, American auto group General Motors announced on Thursday a move that, if successful, would put in back in front of the pack: the market launch of a fully self-driving electric vehicle.



To be called Cruise AV, the model will enter production soon at the Orion Township plant, in time for the market launch in 2019. What’s interesting is that while other producers still struggle with making their autonomous vehicles Level 3, 4 at the most, GM targets the Holy Graal of AV-building.



Having no steering wheel, no pedals and no manual controls, the car is a Level 5, meaning it doesn’t need a driver either. Instead it uses one of the most intriguate sets of cameras and sensors we’ve ever seen to guide itself along the way. Called roof-modules, they are already being produced at the Brownstown plant.



