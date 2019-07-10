GM / UAW Strike Might Significantly Impact National Jobless Claims Report Due In November

The impact of the national United Auto Workers strike against General Motors Co. is extending far beyond Michigan and the automaker, hitting multiple states and multiple companies forced to lay off thousands of employees.

As 46,000 GM employees prepare to spend a fourth week walking picket lines outside of 55 GM U.S. facilities in 19 states, thousands of laid-off employees not on strike but impacted by it are waiting at home for a call to return to work. It's not yet clear when those calls might come.