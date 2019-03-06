GM's Big Investment Plans Leave Workers And Jobs Behind

General Motors CEO Mary Barra last week continued her goodwill plant visits ahead of contract talks with the UAW by announcing a $24 million investment to increase full-size pickup production in Indiana.

Such a tactic isn't uncommon for the automaker, but it has been met with mixed reactions amid GM's plans to potentially close some U.S. plants — including Lordstown Assembly in Ohio — and lay off thousands of workers.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who oversees the union's GM department, has praised most of the investments but he didn't publicly acknowledge a $700 million spending plan GM announced for three smaller Ohio plants this month and has been quick to criticize GM for its cuts.



