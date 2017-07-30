GUESS The Ride Anthony Scaramucci (Mooch) Drives — Bet You Can't!

It's amazing what can happen in one week for anyone associated with the Trump administration in Washington D.

C. And, Anthony Scaramucci has certainly seen his fair share after being hired for a bit over one week now.

The former Goldman Sachs employee turned hedge fund player is now the director of communications for the Trump train and after a bad week of press due to a seemingly off the record interview with a member of the media, it seemed like The Mooch was having a rough week. Note: No meeting with a member of the media is off the record. Well, it got further amplified when his second wife filed for divorce.

But, frankly, we could care less about that stuff. Onto the cars.

As the paparazzi were stalking The Mooch and his family at their Long Island home, we noticed something and wanted to play a game. Can the Spies guess what The Mooch drives when he's back on his own stomping grounds of upper crust Long Island?

Take a look at our cover image and hazard a guess. Don't cheat now and click over the full article and then enter your comment. Personally, I would have had a tough time deciphering what it was from the cover image.


Deidre Scaramucci's lawyer disputed claims the White House communications director's political ambitions played a role in their ongoing divorce.

Lawyer Jill Stone, speaking on behalf of her client who filed for divorce while she was eight months pregnant, told the New York Daily News: 'Whoever decided to state that that was the cause, that has nothing to do with her filing for divorce.'

Another source said Deidre was furious with her husband and kept the rumor mill churning by telling Page Six: 'There’s been…a lot of lies...



Read Article


mre30

As expected, the 'Mooch' is definitely the Long Island poster boy for the Bentley Bentayga. Black on black of course!

Wife has a white Range Rover (of course).

This couple (former couple?) hits all the right Long Island stereotypes.

I first thought it was an Audi Q7, by looking at the mirrors but then had to check the photos. By the way, even though they are EXACTLY the same wheelbase and a fraction or so off in length and width, the Bentley seems much larger inside than the Q7.

Yes, it also speaks volumes that the 'Mooch' paid 3x as much to drive a Bentayga than just getting the quite fine Audi Q7.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/30/2017 11:36:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

