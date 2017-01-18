GUILTY: German Judges Say VW Can't Defend Itself In Emission Rigging Case

The Volkwagen AG diesel-emissions scandal was compared to putting horse meat into lasagna by three German judges who ordered the company to reimburse a consumer for the full price of his car.

The manufacturer must take back a Skoda Yeti with a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine and pay the buyer about 26,500 euros ($28,300), the court in the central German city of Hildesheim said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday. VW intentionally committed fraud and can’t defend itself by saying it hasn’t clarified who was responsible for software that allowed the vehicle to cheat on emissions tests, the court said.



