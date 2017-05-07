Game Changer: Tesla Wants To Upgrade Powertrains To Last 1,000,000 Miles

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:19:57 AM

0 user comments | Views : 404 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric cars are often advertised as having lower maintenance and that’s mainly because of electric motors being far less complicated than engines.

They can also have significantly longer product life cycles than their gas-powered counterparts.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk even disclosed having the ambitious goal of making Tesla’s powertrains last for 1 million miles – meaning that they would virtually never wear out.

On the road to this goal, the company has introduced several improvements to its battery pack, inverter, and electric motors. Now we learn that the automaker is introducing yet another update to its drive unit.

Read Article


Game Changer: Tesla Wants To Upgrade Powertrains To Last 1,000,000 Miles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]