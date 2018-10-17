Gear It Up! 2019 Ford Ranger Accessory Guide Leaked Ahead Of Release

The 2019 Ford Ranger isn’t on sale yet, but the automaker’s already busy gearing up — literally— to ensure it squeezes every possible dime from it. It’s a practice Ford is especially skilled at. Don’t forget that this is the company that can spruce up a $35,000 F-150 SuperCrew and sell it as a luxury model costing more than twice as much to completely satisfied customers — and that’s before anyone taps into the pickup’s comprehensive accessories list.



BED PRODUCTS

Bed Cargo Net (for 5’ and 6’ beds: $60.00

Bed Mat Impact (by Bedrug): TBD

Bed Mats - 5’ or 6’ Bed: $139.99

Bed Rails, Thermoplastic Protector for 6’ Bed: $107.14

Bed Tailgate Liner (Black): $64.29

Bed Tailgate Lock (by McGard): TBD

Bedliners (Black) for 5’ or 6’ Bed: $324.29

Bedliners, Sportliner (by Bedrug): TBD

Pivot Storage Box by Undercover, Driver Side & Passenger Side: TBD

Tonneau/Bed Covers, Embark Bed Covers (by Advantage)

Tonneau/Bed Covers, Embark LS Bed Covers for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by Advantage): TBD

Tonneau/BedCovers, Hard Folding for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by REV): TBD

Tonneau/BedCovers, Hard Roll-Up for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by REV): TBD

Tonneau/Bed Covers, Soft Folding for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by Advantage): TBD

Tonneau/Bed Covers, Soft Roll-Up for 5’ or 6’ Beds (by TruXedo): TBD

ELECTRONICS

Backup Alarm (by ECCO): TBD

Bullfrog Hop, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (by KICKER): $199.00

Bullfrog Jump, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (by KICKER): $399.00

Bumper-Mounted Warning Sensors, Reverse Sensor (by Rosen): $269.00

Hitchscan Rear Park Assist Sensor and Hitch Step, Reverse Sensor (by Rosen): $269.00

Lighting, LED Warning Strobes, LED Safety Flashers (by SoundOff Signal): TBD

Lighting, LED Warning Strobes, LED Work Light (by SoundOff Signal): TBD

Rear Seat Entertainment - NextBase Duo Cinema, Dual Portable DVD Players (by VOXXAutomotive): $995.00

VEHICLE SECURITY SYSTEM

Vehicle Security System - Ford Perimeter Plus: TBD

Remote Start System - Long Range Remote Start Kit Plug ’n Play Module with Harness: TBD 2 Key Fobs Included: $95.00

Remote Start System - Long Range with Confirmation Plug ’n Play Module with Harness: TBD Bi-Directional Key Fob: $95

Remote Start System - Optional Ultra-Long-Range Extender: $30.00

Vehicle Security System - Ford Perimeter Plus - Optional LED Kit: $15.00

EXTERIOR

Bull Bar: TBD

Deflector, Aeroskin Hood Proector, Smoke-Color or Chrome (by Lund): TBD

Deflector, Aeroskin II Hood Protector, Black Textured Finish: TBD

Deflector, Hood, Smoke-Color: $92.86

Deflectors, Side Window: TBD

Exhaust Tip, Chrome: TBD

Exterior Trim Kit - Chrome Grille and Mirror Caps, Chrome: $500.00

Exterior Trim Kit Hood Lettering, Chrome or Black Chrome (by Putco): TBD

Fender Flares, Black Textured Finish, 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab or Extended Cab (by Bushwacker): TBD

Fender Flares, Unpainted, Painted, 4-Piece Set for Crew Cab or Extended Cab: TBD

Ford Custom Graphics, Retail Graphics Packages Program: TBD

Racks and Carriers, Bike Carrier, Hitch-Mounted Carries 2 Bikes: $259.00 Carries 4 Bikes: $299.00

Racks and Carriers, Bike Frame Adapter, Modifies Women’s, BMX or Other Non-Standard Bike Frames to be Carried on Hitch-Mounted Bike Racks: $45.00

Racks and Carriers, Bike Carrier, Carries 1 Bike: $199.00

Racks and Carriers, Cargo Basket, 50” x 41” x 6” For Use With SuperCab and SuperCrew: $331.07

Racks and Carriers, Cargo Box 55” x 26” x 12”: $299.00 65” x 35” x 16”: $469.00 74” x 36” x 16.5” For Use with SuperCab and SuperCrew: $534.64 84” x 35” x 17”: $529.00

Racks and Carriers, Kayak Carrier Flat: $219.00 Folding: $199.00

Racks and Carriers, Paddleboard Carrier, Stand-up: $150.00

Racks and Carriers, Removable Rack and Crossbar System: TBD

Racks and Carriers, Ski/Snowboard Carrier, Flat Top: $199.00

Racks and Carriers, Ski Carrier Adapter, Convers 2- or 4-Bike Hitch-Mounted Racks to a Ski/Snowboard Carrier, Carriers Up To 6 Pairs of Skis and 4 Snowboards: $269.00

Racks and Carriers, Sports/Ladder Rack Silver: TBD Black: TBD

Splash Guards, Premium Flat Front Pair, Without Bright Accent: TBD Rear Pair, Without Bright Accent: $75.00

Splash Guards, Molded Black, Front Pair: $49,99 Black, Rear Pair: $49.99

Sportz Tents for Trucks with 5’ and 6’ Beds (by Napier): TBD

Step Bars, Rectangular Black, For CrewCab: $399.00 Black, For SuperCab: $399.00 Chrome, For CrewCab: $529.00 Chrome, For SuperCab: $529.00



TRAILER TOWING AND HITCHES

Tow Hooks, Front Chrome, For 2WD: $75.00 Chrome, For 4WD: $75.00

Trailer Hitch, 2” Receiver: $295.36

Trailer Hitch Balls Stainless Steel, 2 5/16” Ball, 1” Shank: $29.00 Stainless Steel, 2” Ball, 1” Shank: $27.00 Stainless Steel, 1 7/8” Ball, 1” Shank: $25.00

Trailer Hitch Ball Mounts 4” Drop / 2 1/4” Rise, For 2” Hitch Receiver: $30.00 2” Drop / 3/4” Rise, For 2” Hitch Receiver: $25.00



INTERIOR

Ash Cup / Coin Holder Without Lighter Element: $30.00 With Lighter Element: $60.00

Cargo Organizer, Soft Cooler Bag with Adjustable Carrying Strap: $25.00 Large, Folding: $80.00 Standard, Folding: $71.43

Door Sill Plates (by Putco) Chrome, 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab: TBD Chrome, 4-Piece Set, For Extended Cab: TBD

First Aid Kit (by DC Safety): $35.00

Roadside Assistance Kit (by DC Safety): $59.00

Roadside Assistance Kit Commercial (by DC Safety): $199.00

Floor Liners, Black 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab & SuperCab: $135.00

Floor Mats, All-Weather Black, 2-Piece Set, Front Only: $87.00 Black, 4-Piece Set: $102.00

Floor Mats, Carpeted, Black 4-Piece Set, For Crew Cab & SuperCab: $102.00

Interior Light Kit: $249.00

In-Vehicle Safe, Use with Captain’s Chairs (by Console Vault): TBD

Seat Covers, Carhartt Protective Seat Covers, Gravel, Front Row, Captain’s Chair (by Covercraft): TBD

Seat Covers, Protective Seat Covers, Charcoal (by Covercraft): TBD

Sunscreen, UVS100 Custom (by Covercraft): TBD

Tablet Cradle, Mounts to Headrest Supports, For Apple iPad: $139.00

WHEELS

18” x 18” Black With Machined Face, Set of 4, Includes Lug Nuts: $999.00

Wheel Lock Kit, Chrome-Plated For Exposed Lugs: $54.99

While its midsize offering was obviously destined to be less expensive than its F-Series stablemates, Ford also hasn’t been quite as aggressive with its pricing between trims. The Ranger Lariat isn’t anywhere near twice the price of the base LT. But once you start configuring (Ford’s been letting customers do this online for a couple months now), you’ll notice that the Ranger is subject to a sizable number of desirable equipment packages. And they’re only the tip of the iceberg, if this new accessories leak is to be believed.Text Version:Here's the full list In text form: