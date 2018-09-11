Geely Subsidiary Buys Utah Motosports Campus With Major Expansion Plans

Mitime, a subsidiary of Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns brands such as Volvo, London Taxi Cab, Lotus, and others, now owns the Utah Motorsports Campus. The automaker bought the 511-acre facility from Tooele County, which owned the property and took over supervising the track after the Miller family declined to extend its agreement.

“We are thrilled to finally consummate this agreement to purchase Utah Motorsports Campus,” said William Lee, vice president of Mitime. “This facility is a perfect fit with our company’s other enterprises, and we are looking forward to making it bigger and better in the future. “We very much appreciate the efforts of Tooele County to make this effort come to fruition, and we are humbled by the outstanding support we have received from the people of Utah since we began operating the facility.”