General Motors Added To The List Of Automakers Supplied With Substandard Metals

A growing number of car makers including Toyota and General Motors are investigating whether aluminium with falsified and strength and durability data has been used in their cars, after supplier Kobe Steel admitted to tampering with its product standards. Kobe Steel Ltd, Japan’s third-largest metal producer, said its staff had falsified the strength and durability of metal products delivered to more than 200 companies that include automotive manufacturers, aerospace companies and even the space industry. Its chief executive, Hiroya Kawasaki, has apologised for the scandal and promised it would conduct urgent safety inspections which it would report to the Japanese Government within two-weeks.





