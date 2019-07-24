General Motors Gives Up On 2019 Deadline For Fully Autonomous Vehicles

General Motors' self-driving unit Cruise is backing off plans to deploy autonomous taxis by the end of this year, the latest indication of how auto and tech companies are struggling with the challenges of taking humans out from behind the wheel.

While Cruise is accelerating efforts to get its autonomous Chevrolet Bolts ready, it’s not going to be able to validate their performance and safety in time for 2019, CEO Dan Ammann said in an interview and blog post. GM set that target a year and half ago, with Ammann -- then the president of the automaker -- saying they could “change the world.”



