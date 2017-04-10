General Motors' Self-Driving Cars Had A September FULL Of Accidents, But It's Not As Bad As It Sounds...

General Motors Co’s self-driving unit, Cruise Automation, told California regulators its vehicles were involved in six crashes in the state in September, but said none of automated vehicles were responsible.


The accidents did not result in any injuries or serious damage, according to the GM reports, but did demonstrate the challenges for developers of self-driving cars confronted by crowded urban streets...

...The incidents also demonstrate the difficulties of self-driving cars that obey all traffic laws coexisting with less careful human drivers. In total, GM Cruise vehicles have been involved in 13 crashes reported to California regulators in 2017, while Alphabet Inc’s Waymo vehicles have been involved in three crashes...


