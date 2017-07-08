Genesis Can't Wait To Move Out Of The Hyundai House

Hyundai's fledgling Genesis marque wants out of the nest — now. This month, the brand plans to announce a new retail strategy for the U.S. that will accelerate its separation from the Hyundai marque and significantly cut the number of dealerships authorized to sell Genesis models. The transition, which was supposed to be several years off, likely will be messy and costly for Hyundai and the culled Genesis dealers. It comes less than two years after Hyundai announced the creation of the Genesis brand, barely a year after it officially put the G80 and G90 sedans on sale and just ahead of the launch of a critical new vehicle, a BMW 3-series fighter called the G70.



