Genesis Claims It Is On Track, But You Might Not Know That By The Sales

As we explained earlier this year, the fledgling Genesis brand is going through puberty.

The brand’s constantly evolving dealer strategy is now set in stone, or what passes for it in the world of Genesis, but the process of separating the brand from its Hyundai parent won’t take place overnight. There’s dealers to whittle down, licenses to gain, standalone stores to build, and inventory to stock.

It’s a work in progress, but the 2019 models — which now total three — are beginning to find their way to more buyers, Genesis claims. Be patient.

Because Genesis chose to roll out its growing (yet shrunken) network of revamped dealers with only 2019 models in stock, the company stopped shipping 2018 models in March, allowing inventory to dry up over the summer. Sales, predictably, fell off a cliff.



Truthy

I don't know which rollout is slower, the G70 or the Supra.
Local dealers here in Chicago still have no G70s. First reviews were back in June.

Truthy

Posted on 12/10/2018 10:34:20 AM   

countguy

lmao, on track for what exactly.

countguy

Posted on 12/10/2018 10:35:04 AM   

Aspy11

On track to closing the "brand" and just putting Hyundai badges on the cars again?

Aspy11

Posted on 12/10/2018 10:57:47 AM   

