Genesis G90 Special Edition Revealed In Seoul Doing Maybach Impression

gaf42 submitted on 4/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:35:16 PM

1 user comments | Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: genesis, maybach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Genesis, the South Korean luxury brand in Hyundai’s portfolio, has revealed its first-ever special edition model.

The G90 Special Edition has made its official debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show. While being dubbed as a production model, the car is still not available for orders and will be used for promotional activities around the world.

The vehicle is based on the flagship trim level with 5.0-liter V8 engine and features bespoke colors never used before by Hyundai and Genesis. Each produced example will have two-paint color scheme, made to “express the personality and splendor of the car.”

Read Article


Genesis G90 Special Edition Revealed In Seoul Doing Maybach Impression

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

It's almost offensive how this company just rips from other companies. Rolls Royce execs are probably just rolling their eyes at this point.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 4/3/2017 1:08:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]