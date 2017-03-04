Genesis G90 Special Edition Revealed In Seoul Doing Maybach Impression

Genesis, the South Korean luxury brand in Hyundai’s portfolio, has revealed its first-ever special edition model. The G90 Special Edition has made its official debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show. While being dubbed as a production model, the car is still not available for orders and will be used for promotional activities around the world.



The vehicle is based on the flagship trim level with 5.0-liter V8 engine and features bespoke colors never used before by Hyundai and Genesis. Each produced example will have two-paint color scheme, made to “express the personality and splendor of the car.”



