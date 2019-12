Genesis is struggling to keep the upcoming GV80 a secret. Back in September, a dealership posted what it claimed were official renders of the production model. And now several photos have appeared online showing Genesis' first luxury SUV completely undisguised during a commercial photo-shoot as well as inside a servicing facility in Korea. Posted by Allcarnews, the photos aren't the best quality, but they give us a good idea of what the production model will look like.



