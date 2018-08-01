Genesis Opens First Dedicated Dealership - Should It Be The Benchmark For Things To Come?

Launching new vehicles is complicated enough. Launching an entirely new brand is another matter entirely. But that's the process in which Hyundai finds itself right now with its Genesis brand.



It's already revealed the new G90, G80, and G70, and will have many more to come. But now it needs the showrooms in which to sell them. And this is what they'll look like.



What you see here is the first dedicated Genesis showroom, which the automaker itself will open in June in the swanky Gangnam district of Seoul. With 14,000 square feet of floor space, the two-story facility ought to serve as the blueprint for the dealerships it'll franchise around the world in the coming months and years.





Read Article