Genesis Sales On The Rise As New Dealerships Take Hold

Genesis is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel after its efforts to establish a dealer body separate from corporate parent Hyundai — and sales are soaring, a top executive said. In the U.S., 318 Genesis dealers are open and selling cars after months of working through the paperwork and other regulatory hurdles to get their dealer licenses, Genesis Motor America COO Erwin Raphael said.



"We think that number might top out at 340, but the remaining 22 or so tend to be in very, very small markets, so we don't see them as impacting the overall volume," Raphael told Automotive News.



