Genesis Sales On The Rise As New Dealerships Take Hold

Agent009 submitted on 6/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 142 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Genesis is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel after its efforts to establish a dealer body separate from corporate parent Hyundai — and sales are soaring, a top executive said.

In the U.S., 318 Genesis dealers are open and selling cars after months of working through the paperwork and other regulatory hurdles to get their dealer licenses, Genesis Motor America COO Erwin Raphael said.

"We think that number might top out at 340, but the remaining 22 or so tend to be in very, very small markets, so we don't see them as impacting the overall volume," Raphael told Automotive News.



Read Article


Genesis Sales On The Rise As New Dealerships Take Hold

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]