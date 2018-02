Hyundai's new Genesis luxury brand supplanted Audi atop Consumer Reports' annual ranking of automotive brands released Thursday.

Audi, at No. 2, was followed by BMW, Lexus, and Porsche to complete the top 5. They were followed by Subaru and Kia -- the highest-ranked mass-market brands -- then Tesla, Honda and Toyota to round out the top 10.

The magazine's annual report card ranks brands based on road and safety tests, owner satisfaction and reliability.