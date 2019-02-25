Gensis Moves Into Maybach Territory With Extended Wheelbase G90

As though we needed more proof that Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury arm has the Germans in its crosshairs, Genesis has placed an extended-wheelbase version of the G90 on the Asian market.

Called the “Limousine Prestige,” the South Korean marque’s new model is a clear attempt to move in on Maybach’s territory.

While most agree that Genesis has done a rather good job of delivering legitimate lavishness at bargain prices, the addition of a limo will undoubtedly force it be held to a higher standard. Thankfully, this seems like the right car for the job. Whereas the G70 is focused on delighting the driver, the brand’s larger sedans sacrifice sportiness to make more room for comfort — a fair trade, especially considering it used to be the go-to formula for all reputable luxury vehicles before low-profile tires became the norm.


User Comments

countguy

LMAO

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:03:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mini22

Design wise this works. Hyundai also makes a great luxury interior on the Genesis.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:30:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

80Ho

LOL, no they don't. This is like a stretched Impala

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:45:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

