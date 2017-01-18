German Authorities Say Tesla's Autopilot Was Not A Factor In Fatal 31 Vehicle Autobahn Crash

Germany’s A1 Autobahn was the scene of a fatal 31-vehicle carambolage last weekend that resulted in the tragic death of a 73-year-old Tesla Model S driver and in injuries to 15 more people (6 serious and 9 minor injuries). In total, 26 cars, 3 semi trucks, and 2 large transport vans were involved, but the Model S grabbed the headlines since the death happened in the vehicle and some media quickly jumped at the possibility of Tesla’s Autopilot being the cause.



Local authorities reportedly launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and while there’s no concrete information leading to believe that they are looking into the Autopilot, especially since the Model S wasn’t the first car involved in the accident, local news reports stated that the authorities are looking into Tesla’s advanced driver assist system.

