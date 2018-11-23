German Automakers Line Up To Meet With Trump Over Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 11/23/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:28:32 PM

1 user comments | Views : 526 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The heads of Volkswagen Group, BMW and Daimler are ready to attend a meeting at the White House with the Trump administration, but have not yet received a formal invitation, industry sources said.

The Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday cited industry and diplomatic sources as saying the meeting could possibly take place as soon as next week. The paper said it was not known whether U.S. President Donald Trump would attend the meeting.

"It's clear that the meeting is planned, and that the CEOs will attend," said one industry source.



Read Article


German Automakers Line Up To Meet With Trump Over Tariffs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

This won't end well for the Germans.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/23/2018 12:58:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]