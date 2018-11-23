German Automakers Line Up To Meet With Trump Over Tariffs

The heads of Volkswagen Group, BMW and Daimler are ready to attend a meeting at the White House with the Trump administration, but have not yet received a formal invitation, industry sources said. The Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday cited industry and diplomatic sources as saying the meeting could possibly take place as soon as next week. The paper said it was not known whether U.S. President Donald Trump would attend the meeting. "It's clear that the meeting is planned, and that the CEOs will attend," said one industry source.



