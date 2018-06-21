German Automakers Want Even Playing Field - Willing To Drop Tariffs In Both Countries

German automakers are willing to abandon car tariffs between the European Union and the U. S. in exchange for President Donald Trump dropping a 25 percent border tax threat on European auto imports, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, was expected to meet with Trump's administration on Wednesday, the paper said.

Citing sources, The Wall Street Journal said German automakers support the EU's 10 percent tax on auto imports from the U.S. and a 2.5 percent duty on auto imports going away if Trump backs off the threat of imposing a 25 percent border tax on auto imports coming from Europe.