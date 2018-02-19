German Court Considers Ban On Diesel Vehicles By Cities

A court will decide on Thursday whether German cities can ban heavily polluting cars, potentially wiping hundreds of millions of euros off the value of diesel cars on the country’s roads.



Environmental group DUH has sued Stuttgart in Germany’s carmaking heartland, and Duesseldorf over levels of particulate matter exceeding European Union limits after Volkswagen’s 2015 admission to cheating diesel exhaust tests.

The scandal led politicians across the world to scrutinize diesel emissions, which contain the matter and nitrogen oxide (NOx) and are known to cause respiratory disease.

There are around 15 million diesel vehicles on German streets and environmental groups say levels of particulates exceed the EU threshold in at least 90 German towns and cities.



User Comments

qwertyfla1

Good move and good riddance. When I lived in Berlin I had massive migraine headaches daily. When I moved back to Toronto they were gone. What is the difference -90% or more of our vehicles are gas vs diesel in Europe.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:28:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

AS much as I would like to agree with you - your single person observation fails to scientifically prove why you stopped getting headaches and there are a LOT of differences between North AMerica and Europe that might have been the problem.

The problem in this case - is that there really is not a ready alternative for diesel fuel vehicle in Europe - Gas taxes make Petrol much more expensive - and there is no more infrastructure there than in the USA for Electric vehicle - which are still not the solution anyway. For the middle and lower classes - they could not afford gas in exchange for diesel. Is there a mass transportation alternative they could use everywhere? Not really -even with superior train systems.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 2:18:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@qwertyfla1, ignore TomM. He's a hypocrite. He admonishes you for a "single-person observation" that "...fails to scientifically prove..." your point, but elsewhere he does his own single-person observation that he purports to be incontrovertible proof of global warming.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 3:08:07 PM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve


Alt.Right-ers qwertyfla1 and MDarringer wish for the demise of diesels, believing that “diesel is dirty” while “gasoline is clean.”

To believe this, you must ignore these facts:

- Diesels emit high levels of toxic NOx (oxide of nitrogen) compared to gasoline engines… unless you’re a current-generation diesel engine that has been properly (and legally) designed, and in good working order. The DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) urea injection system virtually eliminates NOx. Granted, VW (and others) have been cheating in this area, and lying about diesel emissions.

- Gasoline engines emit **MUCH** higher CO2 levels than diesels. CO2 is a greenhouse gas that is a causal factor in climate change. Mind you, Alt.Right-ers deny climate change is a thing, going against science, a mountain of supporting evidence, and virtually the rest of the literate world on this matter. Additionally, virtually everyone in the auto industry has been gaming CO2 emission numbers, but after an initial blip in the news, this was overshadowed by Dieselgate, and quickly forgotten by the public.

I now return you to qwertyfla1 and MDarringer, and their “alternative facts,” climate change denials, derision, etc.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 7:16:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Of course Germany will solve the issue at the expense of the people. Punishing owners for owning the cars they own is reprehensible.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:59:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

