German Green Party Member Trashes The Model S As "Ill-Suited"

An internal memo obtained through Germany’s Freedom of Information Act revealed that a Green Party member, Johannes Remmel, returned his Tesla Model S after it was reportedly unable to fulfill his long distance travel requirements.



Remmel, an electric vehicle proponent and environment minister for Germany’s most heavily populated state, North Rhein-Westphalia, explained that Tesla’s flagship Model S which is capable of 311 miles (500 kilometers) of travel per single charge was “ill suited” for official business use. As a result, the Model S was returned after only being used for 43 trips, according to Automotive News.



In question, according to Remmel, is the true range for Model S when adjusted to local driving styles. A senior aide noted the environment minister’s inability to reach even 250 mi (400 km) of driving range, going as far as saying he was forced to turn back after only 93 mi (150 km) of driving or face the risk of running out of battery.





