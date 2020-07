Buying a new car should be an exciting and rewarding process but for a dad and his son in Germany, purchasing a Tesla Model 3 online soon turned into a nightmare – if not a brief one.

Earlier this month, Germany announced that it will double the cash-back on electric vehicles purchased between June and the end of 2020. With this in mind, a dad and his son decided to replace the family’s Ford Kuga with an entry-level Model 3, complete with the optional Autopilot system.