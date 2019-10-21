German Parliament Tells Green Party To Take A Hike No Speed Limits On German Autobahn

For automotive enthusiasts, the Autobahn is a must-visit thoroughfare in the Old Continent. It's not about how great the road is, or how beautiful the sceneries are when traversing the highway – the major selling point of this motorway is the unrestricted sections in Germany. So much so in fact, we have seen countless top speed runs on the Autobahn, all done without having to close the highway from public use.

However, a political party in Germany, the Greens, proposed to take out the unrestricted parts of the Autobahn and other German highways, according to a report by DW. The party, which focuses on ecological, economic, and social sustainability, said that imposing a speed limit on German highway would bring down costs for motorists, plus reduce noise pollution and climate emissions.