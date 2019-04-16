German Police Seize Porsche Panamera For Being "Too Shiny"?

There have been many obvious cases where money simply doesn’t buy class, or common sense.

And despite what it’s called, common sense isn’t so common—so here’s another case. An owner of a very reflective and flamboyantly wrapped first-generation Porsche Panamera in Germany recently had his car impounded because the Hamburg Polizei found his car to be “too shiny.”

But that’s not the entirety of the story. According to the U.K.'s DailyMail, police in Hamburg pulled this driver, reportedly aged 31, over in the past for the same infraction. In the first stop, they ordered him to remove the foil wrap job as the reflective exterior could potentially blind other drivers, causing a massive safety hazard. They also required that he re-register the vehicle to make it roadworthy.



