German Prosecutors Expanding Emissions Probe Of Former Volkswagen CEO

Prosecutors in Germany are expanding their probe into Volkswagen’s scandal over diesel cars that cheated on emissions tests, increasing the number of suspects and saying they have evidence former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn may have known of the cheating earlier than he has claimed.

The announcement raises the legal stakes for the former head of Germany’s largest automaker. The prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, near Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters, said Winterkorn was now being investigated on suspicion of fraud, beyond an earlier focus on a possible securities-market violation.