German Prosecutors Go To The Top: Ex Audi CEO Charged In Emissions Scandal

submitted on 7/31/2019

German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had filed charges against former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, who is being investigated for his role in Volkswagen Group's diesel-emissions cheating scandal.



The public prosecutor's office in Munich said Stadler and three other defendants are being charged with false certification and criminal advertising practices.

The three other defendants are accused of having developed engines used by Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche brand cars that included emissions-cheating devices, it added.

