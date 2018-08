Owners of Dieselgate-affected Volkswagen Group cars in Germany who refuse to have the manufacturer's emissions fix applied could have their cars deregistered by authorities.

Automobilwoche reports that the KBA, Germany's motor vehicle regulator, has already revoked the registrations of several Audi and VW carsin Hamburg and Munich following repeated warnings to the drivers, because the cars were still emitting more NOx than was originally declared.