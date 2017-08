ermany will introduce a ban on the sale of new diesel-engined cars in the future, according to German chancellor Angela Merkel - but no timeline has been set for the move. In an interview with German magazine Superille, Merkel said that the UK’s move to prevent new pure diesel and petrol cars from being sold from 2040 was “the right approach”. The French government has also announced plans to ban new diesel cars by 2040.



Read Article